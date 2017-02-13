Wyoming officer severely injured by bed of screws

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming officer is recovering after his feet were impaled by screws while responding to a robbery.

It happened Sunday morning at a medical marijuana manufacturing facility in the 5300 block of Clay Avenue. Officers spotted the two suspects running from the business and ultimately took them into custody with the help of a K-9. Police said they recovered a handgun dropped by one of the suspects, along with several marijuana plants they had loaded into their vehicle.

While searching the scene as part of the investigation, officer Dustin Cook jumped over the facility’s barbed wire fence and landed on a makeshift bed of screws the business owner created to increase security.

Cook was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. He was recovering at home Monday.

Once inside the business, investigators found the medical marijuana facility was growing far more than the maximum amount of marijuana plants a single caregiver is allowed. The Kent County Prosecutor’s office will determine if the owner will face charges.

The robbery suspects, 19-year-old Tyquan Karim Hassel of Kentwood and 19-year-old Andre Sims of Grand Rapids, are both charged with breaking and entering. Hassel also faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Both are expected back in court on March 1.

