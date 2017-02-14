1 dead in crash between car and pickup truck

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a car crash northeast of Greenville on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. on W. Sidney Road near Berridge Road in Montcalm Township.

Michigan State Police said that a car was headed east on Sidney when it crossed the centerline and into the path of a westbound Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The man driving the car was killed. His name was not released on Tuesday.

The driver of the F-250 was also hurt and was taken to the hospital by family members.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but MSP said alcohol was not a factor.

