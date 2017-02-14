Break-ins, warmer temps spark warning from Kent Co. authorities

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Anticipating a possible uptick in vehicle break-ins over the warmer weekend, Kent County authorities are urging drivers in Gaines Township to be vigilant.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says nearly a dozen township residents have already reported valuables stolen from their vehicles this year. Prescription drugs and weapons were among the items taken, according to deputies.

Investigators say the thieves broke into other vehicles as well, but took nothing.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says they traditionally receive more crime complaints on Saturdays and Sundays, which may be magnified by the warmer temperatures.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Storm Team 8 Forecast

The sheriff’s department is encouraging residents to keep an eye out for suspicious people, lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone who encounters suspicious activity can contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.336.3113.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

