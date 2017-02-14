Charges filed in crash that killed grandmother

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued against the man accused of causing a crash near Holland that killed a grandmother and injured a child.

Cameron Burrows faces charges of felony reckless driving causing death, felony reckless driving causing serious impairment and being a fourth-offense habitual offender, according to court records.

He’s accused of causing the Jan. 3 crash on Business Loop I-196 at 104th Avenue in Holland Township that killed 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer of Zeeland and injured her 10-year-old grandson, Gavin DeBoer. Burrows, 41, was also hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Burrows had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Burrows has an extensive history of driving offenses, state records show, and has had his driver’s license suspended nine time since 2000.

He was booked into the Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday, the same day the charges were filed with the court. He could be in court for formal arraignment as early as Wednesday.

