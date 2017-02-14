Check in with 2016 Award Winner





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring is just around the corner, and that means that the Connecting with Community Awards are approaching. This February, we are looking for local partnerships that are impacting the community around them.

Each year we look for businesses, nonprofits, and local organization partnerships that are actively engaging and changing their community for the better. The Connecting with Community Awards is a way to showcase those partnerships and thank them for all the hard work they do and have done. From the nominations submitted, our Connecting with Community partners select eight finalists to showcase on 24 Hour News 8. Then, one partnership will receive the Connecting with Community Award.

Mind Meets Music was a finalist for our awards last year. This organization seeks to teach children how to read and write through use of music. The program was used at Parkview Elementary to help preschool through second graders better learn rhythms, patterns, and dictation. It was also a fun way to engage young students in their learning by singing songs and playing musical games.

Since the organization started it has helped 8,500 students in our most vulnerable areas to help improve their literacy.

Partnerships like these are what we want to learn about at highlight with the Connecting with Community Awards. Not only are they impacting the community, but also future generations.

Nominations are being taken now for our awards show this spring. The deadline for entries is February 28, so get those nominations in today!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

