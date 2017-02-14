Consumers Energy sees spike in prepaid card scam

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is once again warning customers about a phone scam involving prepaid credit cards.

Consumers Energy says scammers will call customers and demand an immediate payment over the phone using a prepaid credit card.

The energy provider says last month they received a total of 230 potential scam complaints, up from 210 in January 2016. More than 35 of the reports came from the Grand Rapids area. Payments totaling $5,652 were made to the scammers, according to a news release from Consumers Energy.

During the first ten days of February, there were another 107 scam complaints, resulting in $7,842 in payments to scammers.

Consumers Energy never demands payment using only a prepaid credit card and urges customers to never pay over the phone using a Green Dot card or any other pre-paid credit card. Customers should also never give out personal information over the phone.

For a list of available payment options, visit Consumer’s Energy website.

Any customers or businesses who believe they may have been victims of this type of scam should call Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

