Deputies seek tips in search for missing Oceana Co. man

MEARS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking tips leading to an Oceana County man reported missing by his family.

Ryan Richard Walsworth, 50, was last seen leaving his home in Mears Monday morning. The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play in the case, but Walsworth’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Walsworth drives a white 2012 Ford F150 crew cab with a license plate of AC85142. The rear window of his truck contains multiple stickers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231.873.2121 or dispatchers at 231.869.5858.

