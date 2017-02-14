Did recording Bangor school employees violate privacy laws?

Related Coverage Video shows school employees’ inappropriate talk

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) –- Some outraged community members Monday night called for the firing of Bangor school employees caught on camera naming co-workers and students they’d like to kill or sleep with.

But does the conversation recorded at the local bar rise to the level of a fireable offense?

“Teachers and everyone else has (sic) a Constitutional right to freedom of speech,” said Sarissa Montague, an attorney with the Kalamazoo law firm of Levine and Levine.

However, Montague says there are exceptions to the rule.

“As it applies to the teachers, if there was something in their contract, in their union agreements… something like that that prohibited them from saying this, then that could be an issue,” explained Montague.

Also called into question is the staff members’ right to privacy.

“There are statutes, they’re called eavesdropping statutes, and they make it illegal for people to record private conversations without the permission of the people who are participating in the conversation, said Montague.

But again, Montague says there are exceptions to the rule.

“When you have six people in a bar, a bar that is open to the public, it is certainly difficult, I would say, to say that that is a private conversation,” she said.

The bottom line: almost everyone has the means to record you and send it out to a lot of people.

“I don’t know necessarily that there is a black line that separates what you can do and what you can’t do,” added Montague. “However, you certainly should use common sense when you have having conversations that can be overheard by anybody.”

Montague says there are also a number of gray areas if someone involved in the situation wants to file a civil lawsuit, especially when it comes to proving damages.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

