Feb. 14 basketball roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan college and high school basketball teams took to the hardwood Tuesday.
In the college ranks, Western Michigan beat Bowling Green 89-79.
In high school boys basketball:
- (SMAC East) Kalamazoo Central beat Battle Creek Central 57-48.
- (O-K Red) West Ottawa beat Grand Haven 77-59.
- (O-K Black) Muskegon beat Grand Rapids Union 60-52.
- (O-K White) Northview beat Lowell 69-42.
And in high school girls basketball, Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat West Catholic 64-22 in the O-K Blue.