Grand Rapids boy on ‘Chicago Fire’ tonight





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An NBC drama focusing on the Jewel of the Midwest is dipping into some Midwest talent for its latest episode.

Jettzen Shea is only 8 years old and he’s shooting for the stars. The Grand Rapids boy has his own page on IMDb.com and tonight, America will be able to catch him on NBC’s hit drama, “Chicago Fire.”

WOOD TV8 received a video clip from NBC ahead of the episode in which Jett can be seen.

“I’m just excited for people to see me on television and it just makes me become bigger and bigger so people notice me more,” Jettzen said.

You may have already noticed Jett. He’s been acting since he was 4 years old, done voiceover work, modeled and appeared in an ESPN commercial.

Carrie Bradstreet isn’t his real mom. They met on a set when she played his mom.

“Well, he calls me mom No. 2,” Bradstreet said.

Now, they go to auditions in Chicago together.

So what can Jett and Bradstreet say about the episode of “Chicago Fire” and his future on the show? Not much.

“It was pretty dramatic for a little boy to be playing that role, so he had to really be in character and be dramatic,” Bradstreet said.

Jett may have provided another little clue:

“I just like cliffhangers,” he said. “For example, “Chicago Fire” makes you want more.”

You can watch “Chicago Fire” at 10 p.m. tonight on WOOD TV8, followed by 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

