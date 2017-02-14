Grand Rapids police: Man involuntarily missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Air and watercraft are joining the search for a man Grand Rapids police say is involuntarily missing.

Relatives say Jamel Marcus Parker, 31, disappeared Sunday morning after a night with friends. Police say he was last seen between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., running in the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue NW.

Officers say they were notified of his disappearance Sunday evening.

A relative said a shoe was found Monday afternoon in the Ann Street area near the Grand River; however, police have not confirmed the shoe belongs to Parker.

Parker is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a scar near his right temple. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweatshirt, medium blue colored jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

The Michigan State Police Aviation Unit and Kent County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit have been requested to help in the search.

Anyone with information about Parker is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.4683 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

