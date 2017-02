KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nobody celebrates Valentine’s Day quite like the Kalamazoo Wings. They held their annual Pink Ice game on Tuesday, also decked out in pink uniforms as they took on the Fort Wayne Komets.

The K-Wings won 3-1.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Pink Ice game benefits breast cancer research.

