Listen, learn, create, and eat at Taste of Soul Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Join the Grand Rapids Public Library to celebrate African American history and culture at Taste of Soul Sunday. Sample African American art, music, literature, history, and food. There will be performances by Glenda Williams, Kathy Lamar, Sound Proof, and Young Men 4 Christ. Check out presentations on hair wrapping, African American history in West Michigan, and African American inventors.

There will also be be free food samples provided by: Malamiah Juice Bar, Daddy Pete’s, Big Ed’s BBQ and Gursha Ethiopian Restaurant. Free and open to the public. Call 616-988-5400 or visit their website for more info.

Taste of Soul Sunday

Grand Rapids Public Library

Sunday, February 19 – 1PM – 4:30PM

Free Admission

