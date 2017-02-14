MC Sports files for bankruptcy, closing 7 stores





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based MC Sports is closing stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In the bankruptcy filing Tuesday, MC Sports said it has closed or will close seven stores, but none of them are located in Michigan. The company also plans to look at underperforming stores to determine which ones will be viable in the future.

The sporting goods company also plans to hold liquidation sales at all of its stores to address “legacy costs,” including long-term leases and trade debt.

MC Sports said it filed for bankruptcy after it couldn’t reach a “viable” restructuring agreement with vendors, landlords and associates outside of court.

The company blamed increased competition for its downfall, including an uptick in direct and online sales. The company specifically pointed to weak Black Friday sales in its filing.

MC sports was founded in 1946 in Grand Rapids as Michigan Clothiers. The company operates 68 stores in seven states

