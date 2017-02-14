Michigan schools get share of $2M for safety improvements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say dozens of schools around the state will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.

The grants announced this week are going to 25 public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools to purchase equipment and technology. State police say more than 62,500 students will benefit from the security improvements.

Several schools in West Michigan were awarded grants. Those schools are:

All Saints Academy: $16,754

Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools: $32,175

Buchanan Community Schools: $51,179

Byron Center Christian School: $47,213

Byron Center Public Schools: $7,992

Centreville Public Schools: $48,000

Hopkins Public Schools: $10, 215

Kenowa Hills Public Schools: $86,400

Kent Intermediate School District: $50,000

Lowell Area Schools: $178,950

NorthPointe Christian Schools: $16,625

Northview Public Schools: $46,275

Potter’s House School: $46,275

St. Therese Catholic School: $14,106

Trinity Lutheran Schools: $37,715

Wayland Union Schools: $98,854

West Michigan Lutheran High School: $26,858

State police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says in a statement that the grants “will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment.”

A list of Competitive School Safety Grant Program recipients is posted on the state’s website. Grant recipients have until Aug. 30 to spend the money.

