BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Berrien County.

Officers found the body of Alexandra White, 30, at an apartment on E. Shawnee Road in Berrien Springs after receiving a tip on Feb. 11.

Investigators believe White had been dead for a while.

An autopsy was performed and results are pending.

Police are calling his death suspicious; however, they believe the community is not in danger. They say it appears to be an isolated incident.

