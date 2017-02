MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teenager was shot and killed outside a home in Muskegon Heights Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. outside a home on Baker Street near E. Hackley Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. says the victim is in his mid-teens. His name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are unknown. The police chief told 24 Hour News 8 they are working “leads” and it remains under investigation.

