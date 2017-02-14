Spectrum Butterworth adds rare X-ray technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan hospital is the fifth in the nation to add a rare X-ray scanner that can benefit patients.

The Siemens Multitom Rax (Robotic Advanced X-ray technology) is located inside Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital’s radiology department.

The robotic arms position themselves around patients for different X-ray images.

Jason Fleeger, the technical operations manager of radiology, told 24 Hour News 8 that patients won’t have to re-position themselves as often. That can be a big advantage for people already suffering injuries and those who are less mobile.

“We’ll be asking them less frequently to move around the technology,” Fleeger explained. “We feel that it’s going to overall enhance, positively enhance, the patient experience.”

Spectrum Health Butterworth installed the new $750,000 system about two weeks ago and it’s already being used for some patients.

