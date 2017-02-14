Spring break fun at Soaring Eagle

MT. PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – Spring break is right around the corner, and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has you covered! Whether you want to sneak away with your partner or have a family getaway, there’s truly something for everyone. Check out the video above for a behind the scenes look at what’s on deck.

Upcoming events:

The Price is Right – February 17 and 18 – tickets still available

Chris Tucker – April 22

Journey with special guest Asia – June 24

Waterpark – Valentine’s weekend special and spring break

“Once Upon a Spring break” March 24 until April 8 – Special guest appearances by Belle and Beast and there’s even a royal ball and magic shows.

