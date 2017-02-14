Stay heart healthy with a plant based diet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If Valentine’s Day has you feeling the love, there’s no better time to think about your health and wellness. Harvest Health Foods joined eightWest to talk about heart healthy food. Adopting a plant based eating plan can fundamentally change your health. Plant based choices can sound boring and restrictive. However, with the huge selection and plant based substitutes at Harvest Health, options are endless. Find recipes and tasty dishes from Harvest Health here.

Sticking to a plant based diet can help lower cholesterol, lower blood sugar, lose weight, and so much more. Go see your doctor, learn your numbers, and consider starting a plant based eating plan. If you’re curious about how this eating style could help you, don’t miss the seminar on February 21st with Dr. Dave Johnson, Cardiologist Healthy Hearts Naturally. RSVP here.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

