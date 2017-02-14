Target recalls patio benches after reports of collapse

WASHINGTON (WHTM/WOOD) — Target is recalling patio benches that can suddenly collapse.

The retailer has received six reports of the benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold individually and as part of a six-piece Threshold Mayhew dining set from January 2016 through July 2016. The benches were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com.

People are urged to stop using the patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Those who purchased the dining sets may continue to use other pieces of the sets including a table and four chairs.

For more information visit cpsc.gov or Target’s Facebook page.

