Videographer captures rare view of Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A videographer is sharing a rare perspective of Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge.

D3 Imagery shared its spectacular 360-degree view of the Mighty Mac surrounded by patches of ice on its Facebook page Monday. The Facebook post had been shared nearly 700 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

Built in 1956, the Mackinac Bridge remains one of the longest suspension bridges in the world. The nearly 5-mile-long span links Michigan’s two peninsulas and crosses the waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

The steel and cable structure is engineered to accommodate changes in wind, temperature and weight. The Mackinac Bridge can move as much as 35 feet in extremely windy conditions, according to the bridge authority.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

