400+ boats on display at the GR Boat Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 72nd annual Grand Rapids Boat Show begins Wednesday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers are on display at the state’s longest-running boat show.

Visitors can walk through five acres of boats including yachts, cruisers, fishing boats and pontoons. The boat show also features kayaks, canoes, inflatables and personal watercrafts, as well as boat accessories.

Recreational boating is seeing some of its best gains in nearly a decade. The National Marine Manufacturers Association expects boat sales to continue to rise through 2018.

The 2017 Grand Rapids Boat Show includes three luxury yachts: the Carver 37 Coupe, Regal 42 Sport Coupe and Tiara Q 44. There is also an antique and classic boat display, the water skiing squirrel named Twiggy and a tank where visitors can try scuba.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 14, kids 5 and under are free. Click here to download a $2 coupon.

The Grand Rapids Boat Show runs through Sunday. Times vary depending on the day.

