Addiction help at Guiding Light Mission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Addiction affects thousands of people right here in West Michigan. EightWest headed to Guiding Light Mission to focus on those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The face of addiction is changing. Addiction does not discriminate; different genders, races, and socioeconomic classes are all affected.

Check out the video above where Josh VanOveren, the Food Services Manager at Guiding Light Mission, was generous enough to share his story. One thing that sets Guiding Light apart, is it’s long-term residential program, which lasts 4 to 8 months. Most programs similar to this are much shorter. Guiding Light doesn’t take insurance or government money to cover costs, the programs are supported through donations and community support. It’s amazing to see the community rally together to support this important organization.

Last year, Guiding Light was able to help more than 735 people go to work, through it’s recovery and back to work programs. If you’re interested in learning more about the organization or donating, check out their website.

