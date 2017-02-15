Beer Month GR kicks off with Cool Brews. Hot Eats.





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An entire month dedicated to beer in Grand Rapids kicks off Wednesday with the popular Cool Brews. Hot Eats.

More than 50 local restaurants and breweries are participating in Beer Month GR: Savor the Craft, which runs through March 15.

Participating businesses will offer specialty menus featuring foods infused with beer and also beer pairings.

Founders Brewing Co. will also launch their anticipated KBS Week during Beer Month GR. People will be able to enjoy the Kentucky Breakfast Stout between March 6-11.

Cool Brews. Hot Eats. coincides with the popular Michigan Brewers Guild’s 12th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark, Feb. 24-25. The event features more than 100 Michigan breweries and around 1,000 craft beers. Tickets for Feb. 25 are sold-out, but tickets for Feb. 24 are still available for purchase on the festival’s homepage.

