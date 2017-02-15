Calvin College safety officer faces weapon charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A campus safety officer at Calvin College has been fired and charged with reckless use of a firearm.

The alleged incident happened in late November during Thanksgiving break when safety patrol supervisor Lee Swafford and a non-student were walking across campus, according to a Kent County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Authorities have not released any further information regarding the case.

Swafford was charged with reckless use of a firearm. The charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a fine $500, the release said.

The prosecutor’s office says a gun was never fired and no one was injured during the incident.

