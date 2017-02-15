‘Day without Immigrants’ to protest executive order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A national protest organized after President Donald Trump first introduced his executive order on immigration will be held Thursday.

As part of the protest, immigrants and their allies are expected to stay home from work and school to prove the importance of immigrants in America.

Several business owners in Grand Rapids also plan to take part in some way.

“We bleed the same. We breath the same. We need to be treated in a better fashion. I think we as a nation can do better on immigration reform and I think people who really believe they are being dealt a discriminatory effect by the Trump administration have a right and really should go out and protest,” Dr. Jose Flores, the owner of La Familia Stop & Shop, told 24 Hour News 8.

Not everyone agrees the protest will be productive, though Flores said the productivity is based in the national attention the movement is already getting.

“I think to be able to highlight what it would be without immigrants in this country, it’s a great cause, the spirit behind this is good, but I do think the execution should be a little different. The best way to show the impact the immigrants have in this country is to demonstrate and showcase what it is they do. By staying home, they’re only hurting themselves,” Jose Cuevas told 24 Hour News 8.

Earlier this week, a similar protest took place in Milwaukee, Wisc., called a “Day without Latinos.” There, people also marched and blocked city traffic.

Attention has spread so much in the Grand Rapids area that Grand Rapids Public Schools sent a letter home to parents, saying in part:

“We are aware of a planned immigration protest for this Thursday that includes keeping students out of school. We believe that all people have the right to voice their opinion and make a stand for their beliefs. However, we also believe that it is important that children are in school, on time, every day, ready to learn.”

>>PDF: The full letter from GRPS

