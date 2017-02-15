Detroit Lions announce $100M upgrades of Ford Field

DETROIT (WOOD) — The 15-year-old Ford Field will be getting a $100 million face lift in time for the 2017 Detroit Lions season.

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that the Ford Family will be investing $100 million to replace the videoboard and upgrades to the sound system, The Corner Lounge, stadium suites and premium club areas.

In each end zone, the main video display will be more than twice the size of the current screen. The new displays will measure 39.5 feet high by 152 feet wide, according to a Detroit Lions news release.

The Detroit Lions say a total of 210,000 square feet, including the Corner Lounge and suites, will be renovated or completely remodeled.

