DeVos highlights Grand Rapids school during speech to educators





WASHINGTON (WOOD) — In one of her first public addresses since becoming the nation’s new education secretary, West Michigan’s Betsy DeVos highlighted a Grand Rapids magnet school.

From a confirmation process that ended with a historic tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence to being blocked by protesters while visiting a public school, DeVos has had a rocky start to her new job. Wednesday, she spoke to a magnet school group in Washington, DC.

>>WATCH: Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos addresses magnet school group

DeVos has long been an advocate for school choice and referred to magnet schools as the original option.

“I’ve seen the evidence first-hand. In my hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, City High/City Middle School is nationally recognized and is ranked as the third best school in the state. Forty-five percent of its students are minority students and 98 percent of the students are enrolled in IB programs. In conversations with some of the students and parents that are part of that school, it’s clear to me how much they appreciate and value the opportunities that school provides them and their children,” DeVos said.

Secretary DeVos said that she was “agnostic” to what she called the “delivery mechanism” of education, as long as students get what is best for them.

She said many of “our most undeserved students” comprise the 2.6 million students magnet schools are currently serving nationwide.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

