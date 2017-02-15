Driver charged in crash that killed grandmother speaks in court

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who police say hit and killed a Zeeland grandmother was charged Wednesday.

Cameron Burrows was arraigned via video from the Ottawa County Jail on charges of felony reckless driving causing death, felony reckless driving causing serious impairment and being a fourth-offense habitual offender.

24 Hour News 8 was the only news organization in court when Burrows told the judge he wanted a bond so that he could spend time with him family, in case he receives a long sentence.

“I would just like to be home with my wife, my kids and spend as much time with them as possible,” he said.

The Holland judge set Burrow’s bond at $5,000 with driving restrictions and a curfew.

Burrows is accused of running a red light on Jan. 3 on Business Loop I-196 at 104th Avenue in Holland Township. Police say he crashed into 65-year-old Sandy DeBoer who was driving with her grandson, Gavin DeBoer. She died and her 10-year-old grandson was seriously injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Burrows had drugs in his system at the time of the crash, but wouldn’t say which substance. The drug doesn’t appear to be illegal because there were no charges for driving under the influence.

“My knee is fractured right now, your honor,” said Burrows in court. “I’m on a lot of (medications) and I’ve got a fractured knee and a messed up back at the moment. My intense swelling is still too much to determine if I need knee surgery on it or not, but I’m kind of a mess myself, your honor.”

Burrows has an extensive history of driving offenses, state records show, and has had his driver’s license suspended nine time since 2000.

He bonded out and will be back in court for a probable cause conference in about a week. If convicted, Burrows could face up to life in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

