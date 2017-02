GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the regular season winds down, West Michigan college basketball teams are looking to rake in a few more wins.

In men’s basketball:

(MIAA) Hope College beat Kalamazoo 72-65.

(WHAC) Aquinas beat Cornerstone 87-77.

In the women’s ranks, Hope beat Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 81-48 in the MIAA.

