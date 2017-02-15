Friends remember ‘goofy,’ ‘non-violent’ man killed in fight





GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends gathered for an emotional vigil Wednesday night honoring a soon-to-be-father killed in a fight over the weekend.

They said 22-year-old Ryan Cole wasn’t violent and were in disbelief that a fight could escalate so quickly.

“Ryan was a goofy man,” friend Quinton Carpenter said. “We all love you, Ryan. I remember his goofy laugh right now.”

He and other friends of Cole stood in a circle outside apartment 15 at Countryview Apartments in Galesburg, where Cole was hanging out with friends early Saturday before the fight. Cole died later Saturday at the hospital.

Wednesday night, mourners held candles and shared memories of their friend. As police have not made any arrests, friends are asking those involved to come forward. They want someone held accountable for the death.

“There was been like threats back and forth, like him saying things — not Ryan, a different guy saying things that he wanted to catch him and he was with that guy that night that happened,” friend Jessie Nash said.

The mother of Cole’s unborn child was too shaken up to speak to 24 Hour News 8 on camera Wednesday, but is devastated by his death.

“His child is going to be able to hopefully know that he loved his child and wanted to be a part of his child’s life,” friend Aleesha Meyer said.

Police say the fight wasn’t over drugs, but alcohol was involved. Cole’s cause of death has not been released. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says autopsy results are expected back in two weeks.

