Grand Rapids considering downtown bike sharing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bike sharing may soon be coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

The city is in the final stages of determining the effectiveness of a bike sharing program, according to a 2017 parking report released by Colliers International on Wednesday.

The real estate firm says 20-35 stations containing traditional and electric propelled bicycles would pop up downtown as part of the program.

Colliers International pointed to three cities where similar programs have been successful, including Chicago.

The bike sharing program would fall in line with the Grand Rapids’ goal of making downtown a “park once” place, where visitors park their vehicle then rely on public transportation, walking or alternative means to move around the city.

A consultation firm cited in the report found 94 percent of Grand Rapids workers commute by vehicle, leading to tighter competition for the city’s limited parking spaces. The city owns 6,754 parking spots and 1,800 metered spaces; an additional 10,852 parking spaces are privately owned, the report stated.

Even more difficult to get is a free space in Grand Rapids. Colliers International says three areas offer free parking, but the city is considering making those spots metered in the near future. Those locations are:

Ionia Avenue NW north of I-196

Scribner Avenue north of Bridge Street

Century and Grandville Avenues southwest of Founders Brewing

The report points to a possible model for handling Grand Rapids’ growth amid limited parking. Spectrum Health at 25 Ottawa Avenue SW doesn’t have on-site parking for the 396 staff and contractors who work there. Instead, the hospital offers two options: a $75 monthly stipend for employees to come up with their own way to commute to work or a reduced rate for city-owned parking ramps.

