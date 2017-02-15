Griffins beat Manitoba Moose in high scoring game





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Griffin’s win over the Manitoba Moose Wednesday was an unsatisfying win for the head coach.

Playing at home at Van Andel Arena, the Griffins won 7-5.

“The nice thing is we got two points, we put up seven goals, but we gave up five,” Griffins head coach Todd Nelson said after Wednesday’s game. “That’s the bottom line, and you know it’s hard to really lean on your guys after a morning game. They’re so unpredictable. I’m happy with the two points, but we’re a lot better than that.”

The Griffins next play the San Antonio Rampage at home on Friday.

