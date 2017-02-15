Heart disease and hearing loss: The surprising link

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – February is heart month, and eightWest has spent a lot of time educating viewers. Aside from being dangerous in and of itself, heart disease is also linked to other various health issues that affect quality of life. One such issue is hearing loss. McDonald Hearing Services joined eightWest to talk more about the surprising link between these two issues.

Studies have shown that a healthy cardiovascular system has a positive effect on hearing. Conversely, inadequate blood flow and trauma to the blood vessels of the inner ear can contribute to hearing loss. According to the American Journal of Medicine, increased physical activity can actually decrease your risk for hearing loss. The American Heart Association also recommends maintaining a healthy diet and keeping blood pressure within a healthy range.

In light of the link between cardiovascular health and hearing health, The Better Hearing Institute recommends annual hearing evaluations for individuals age 40 and older as part of their annual routine medical screenings. Individuals with risk factors for developing heart disease and those who have already been diagnosed should be especially vigilant about hearing health.

McDonald Hearing Services is offering free hearing screenings in the month of February. Just mention you saw their segment on eightWest.

