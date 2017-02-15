LG Chem expanding in Holland; creating 100+ jobs

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — LG Chem Michigan Inc. is adding on to its Holland battery facility, creating as many as 150 new jobs.

The new 100,000 square-foot building will allow the manufacturer to meet the growing demand for battery packs and cells for electric vehicles with multiple assembly lines.

LG Chem plans to break ground on the new addition in March and be in the new building by August.

The addition is expected to create as many as 150 new jobs in Holland in the upcoming years, LG Chem said in a release.

The company makes battery cells and packs for electric vehicles including the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid and the 2017 Chevy Volt.

“The demand for our battery packs and cells continues to grow with the electrification of vehicles,” said LG Chem Michigan Nick Kassanos in a press release. “We’re excited to keep expanding our facility and our team to maintain our leadership in this thriving industry.”

