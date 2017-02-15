Musical ‘Ragtime’ putting a spotlight on immigration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – What is it like to be an immigrant in West Michigan? That is the question Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is asking our community. In conjunction with the highly anticipated production of Ragtime the Musical, Civic Theatre has partnered with the Grand Rapids Public Library and area experts to engage in community conversation on immigration during this important time in American history.

Ragtime is told through the eyes of an African American Harlem musician, a white upper class suburbanite, and an Eastern European family of immigrants all hoping to find a place in American at the turn of the 20th Century. Just as relevant a topic now as then, panelist will lead the audience in a discussion on these themes in a modern context. Speakers will share historical insights and present day experiences.

Panelists include:

Ricardo Tavarez, Pastor at En Vivo Church

Susan Kragt, Executive Director at West Michigan Refugee Education and Cultural Center

Kristine Van Noord, Program Manager at Bethany Christian Services’ Refugee Adult & Family Programs

Kelsey Herbert, Office of Social Justice at Christian Reformed Church of North America

Irina Nadrau, Grand Rapids Public Library

The event takes place from 7-8 PM, February 15, at the Grand Rapids Public Library. The event is free and attendees will receive a discount to Civic Theatre’s production of Ragtime the Musical (on stage February 24th-March 19th). Find more info here.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

