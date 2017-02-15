Poll: Majority of Michigan voters support replacing Obamacare

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The majority of Michigan voters want lawmakers to repeal Obamacare only when a replacement plan is in place, according to a newly released EPIC-MRA survey.

Of the 600 people surveyed statewide last week, 57 percent said they support repealing the Affordable Care Act as long as a detailed replacement plan is enacted. Only 8 percent favored repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan in place.

Approximately one in three people surveyed did not support repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The survey found 81 percent of voters support the state or federal government offering low-cost, comprehensive health insurance to workers earning $34,000 a year or less. As of Monday, 654,208 Michigan workers were enrolled in the state’s Healthy Michigan Plan, which offers coverage at that income level.

Additionally, 78 percent of those surveyed said they believed the state or federal government should offer financial assistance to lower income residents to help them afford a health plan.

“It’s quite clear that Michigan voters back the Healthy Michigan Plan, which was created by Republicans and Democrats in our state working together, and don’t want Washington to scrap the ACA without first having a replacement plan in place,” stated Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters in the report. “It appears voters agree that improvements can be made. However, they don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water because they understand that health insurance means access to high-quality care and greater economic freedom.”

Nearly 1 in 10 Michigan residents are insured under the Affordable Care Act, either by the state’s Healthy Michigan Plan or insurance exchange.

EPIC-MRA conducted the survey between Feb. 4 and Feb 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percent.

