Report: More than 1,000 MI bridges in poor condition

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — A new report released Wednesday by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows more than 1,200 bridges in Michigan are classified as structurally deficient.

According to the report, structurally deficient means one or more of the key bridge elements like the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in poor or worse condition. Michigan has 1,234 (11 percent) of its bridges that fall into that category.

The study also found that 14 percent of Michigan bridges or 1,581 are considered to be obsolete, meaning their design does not meet current guidelines.

The report does not release information on each bridge that is considered to be structurally deficient, but it did release which ones are the most traveled structurally deficient bridges. None of those are in West Michigan, all are on the east side of the state.

Michigan ranks 16th in the nation when it comes to the number of structurally deficient bridges. Michigan held the same ranking in the same report in 2015, 2014 and 2013.

In 2015 the report said Michigan had 1,299 bridges that were considered structurally deficient.

The report said it collected data from the 2016 National Bridge Inventory, released by the Federal Highway Administration in January 2017.

According to an EPIC-MRA poll released last week, fixing Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure is the top problem facing the state.

