Sister: Murder suspect said ‘If you tell, I’ll kill you’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder suspect’s sister testified Wednesday that after she witnessed him kill his wife last year, he threatened to kill her, too, if she ever told anyone what happened.

Kevin Stanfill is charged with open murder in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill. Her body was recovered from a field in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo, in mid-January.

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Kevin Stanfill’s sister, Jerri Stripling, took the stand to testify. Stripling said she lived with the couple. She described their relationship as violent and said she had seen her brother beat his wife on numerous occasions — including times when Kelly Stanfill’s children were present.

Stripling said the murder happened in the middle of the night last fall. She said she was riding in the car when the couple when they began fighting. At some point, Stripling testified, her brother pulled their van into a field along West AB Avenue and he and his wife got out. A short time later, Stripling heard multiple gunshots. Her brother then ran back to the van.

“He got in the driver’s side, sat down in the seat, put the gun in his lap, looked over his shoulder. I was behind him in the passenger’s side in the middle seat. He said, ‘Get in the front.’ I was just looking at him, and I got out and I got in the passenger’s seat. And he looked at me and he started crying,” Stripling recounted on the stand, beginning to weep herself. “He said, ‘Sis, please don’t tell on me. Please don’t tell on me. If you tell on me, I will kill you, too.'”

It wasn’t until January of this year that Stripling got into a violent altercation with her brother and then told police what happened. She testified that she ultimately took police to the location where the murder happened and they recovered Kelly Stanfill’s body.

Kevin Stanfill repeatedly shook his head in the negative as his sister testified.

The preliminary hearing adjourned just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, but will continue on March 9.

Kelly Karl Stanfill left behind three children.

