Walk your way to health and fitness one step at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Many of us set fitness goals at the beginning of the year. However, by the time February rolls around, you may have fallen off the bandwagon or lost some momentum. It’s not too late get your fitness routine back on track! Physical Therapists and fitness experts at Northern Physical Therapy, Ashley and Julie, joined eightWest to talk about the big benefits of walking. Starting February 20th, Northern Physical Therapy is hosting a ‘Step Challenge’ where you can win fun prizes.

Step Challenge Details

Challenge runs February 20 – March 12

Use your Fitbit, fitness app, or pedometer to count your steps

Reach 70K steps/week to be entered into the weekly prize drawing

Improve 25% from week one to three to be entered into the final prize drawing

It’s FREE to join, and in return you get to feel great and have the chance to win some awesome prizes

Sign up here!

If you want to learn more about the new clinic in Lowell, there is an open house on February 16th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. There will be snacks giveaways and more!

Open house details:

Lowell Clinic Grand Opening

Northern Physical Therapy

2050 W. Main – Lowell

February 16th, 5:30PM – 7PM

Snacks, Giveaways, and more!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

