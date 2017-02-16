$245K donated in response to Kalamazoo shooting rampage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a quarter of a million dollars has been raised in response to the Kalamazoo shootings almost one year ago.

The Help Now! Fund, a collaboration between the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo community foundations and the United Way, received more than $245,000 since the Feb. 20, 2016 shootings. That’s when Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly drove around Kalamazoo, shooting at random victims. Richard Smith, his son Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were all killed by gunfire. Abigail Kopf and Tiana Carruthers were also shot and badly injured, but survived and are continuing to recover.

Of the $245,000 raised, approximately $84,000 was designated by donors to directly benefit the victims and their families. An additional $46,500 was granted to the families to pay for funeral expenses, travel, counseling, attorney fees and temporary housing.

A portion of the remaining funds is being used for community counseling and anti-community violence programs.

The Help Now! Fund organizers work closely with the Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s Office of Victim Assistance to make sure the funds are meeting the needs of victims, families and the community.

The Help Now! Fund is separate from Kalamazoo Strong, which has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family.

Kalamazoo Strong is also hosting the memorial event, “ForeverStrong” on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center. This event will include a vigil, remarks by community leaders and those impacted by the tragedy.

Organizers are also expected to unveil a permanent, physical memorial dedicated to the Kalamazoo shooting victims. That memorial will also include a component dedicated to the five people killed in a bicycling crash several months after the shootings.

Tickets for the Monday, Feb. 20 vigil are free and available online. 24 Hour News 8 plans to air the entire program live at 6:30 p.m. on WXSP and on woodtv.com.

On March 5, the Kalamazoo Strong organization is hosting a fundraising K-Wings hockey game as well.

