Michigan anglers can fish for free this weekend

Related Coverage Taste of spring in February

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Want to go fishing but don’t have a license? No problem — but just for a couple of days.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has scheduled its Winter Free Fishing Weekend for Saturday and Sunday. No license is required, although other fishing regulations will remain in force.

The free weekend is held each year to promote Michigan’s many angling opportunities. Several organized events have been scheduled to take advantage of the occasion.

Among them are a fishing festival at the Bay City State Recreation Area; the annual Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department Ice Fishing Contest in Gogebic County; and Wild about Winter Activity Day in Van Buren County.

—–

Online:

Complete list of events linked to the free fishing weekend

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

