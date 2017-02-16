Bill would make it OK to warm up car in driveway

Related Coverage Local ordinances mean warming up car can be risky

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state representative has announced legislation that would allow Michigan residents to leave their car idling in their driveways without being ticketed.

State Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague, said in a Thursday release that leaving a running vehicle to warm up is a “common practice” during cold Michigan winters.

Last month, 24 Hour News 8 found that in Grand Rapids, you could find yourself with a $118 ticket if you leave your car running with the keys in it. That’s because of a local ordinance aimed at discouraging automotive theft.

In announcing her bill, Hughes cited a case out of a Detroit suburb where a man was ticketed for leaving his car to warm up in his driveway.

The bill — HB 4215 — would make it OK to do leave a car running in your driveway, but not on a public road.

HB 4215 was introduced to the legislature on Wednesday and sent to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

