Cancer care every step of the way at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When treating cancer, some of the treatments used to save your life, could also cause lasting damage to your heart. This is especially true if you are at risk for heart disease. Cardiologist at Spectrum Health, Dr. William Abdallah, is part of the team that monitors every stage of cancer treatment.

There have been great advancements in cancer screenings, diagnosis and treatments, resulting in improvements to the survival rates for patients and cancer survivors. However, some of the treatments for cancer have the potential to affect heart function or cause cardiac symptoms.

Some of the chemotherapy agents may cause heart failure, chest pain, a heart attack, effect blood pressure, or an abnormal heart rhythm.

Patients who have risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking history, or a strong family history of heart disease, may be at a higher risk for developing some of these cardiac side effects from the chemotherapy they would be receiving.

At Spectrum health, the cardiologists work very closely with the medical oncologists and a multidisciplinary team of cancer clinicians to monitor and treat patients who are at risk for or may develop cardiac complications. Spectrum evaluates the patients clinically and utilize advanced imaging technologies to assess for any early signs of damage to the heart during or after chemotherapy. The goal is to treat the underlying cancer but also ensure that the patients do not experience any major heart complications as a side effect of their cancer treatment.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623).

SHMG Cardiovascular Services, Grand Rapids

2900 Bradford St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Phone: 616.885.5000

