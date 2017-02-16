Carrabba’s Italian Grill abruptly closes in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood restaurant has shut down abruptly.

The district manager of Carrabba’s Italian Grill at 4061 28th Street SE confirms the restaurant served its last meal on Wednesday. He said employees were notified Thursday that the restaurant would not reopen.

It’s unclear what led to the closure and how many workers are affected.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill was founded in Houston, Texas in 1986 and has three other locations in Michigan. The district manager said a second location in Grandville has a separate owner and remains open.

