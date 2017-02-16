Countdown to the River Bank Run: One woman’s amazing journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The countdown is on with only 85 days until the 40th Fifth Third Riverbank Run! Tim and Cindy Penning are sharing their journey to inspire others to run! Cindy started running in 2001, her first road race was the 25k. Since then, she totally caught the running bug and runs every single day. Even during her fight with cancer, Cindy proved that nothing will stop her. She is also the first person ever to run a race on a knee scooter. Her motivation is to put her running shoes on every single day and to just ‘keep going’. Check out the video above to hear more details about Cindy’s amazing journey.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run will celebrate 40 years of road running on Saturday, May 13, 2017. More than 18,000 people are expected to compete in the event which features the largest 25K road race in the country and offers the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world along with a 25K Handcycle division. The USA 25 km Open Championships will run concurrently with the 25K event. In addition to the 25K, participants can choose from the 25K Relay, 10K Run, 5K Run, Team Competition for 25K, 10K, 5K Run, 5K Community Walk and Fifth Third Junior Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

