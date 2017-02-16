Crash closes Fruit Ridge Ave. near Kent City

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crash shut down a stretch of road south of Kent City on Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Fruit Ridge Avenue in Sparta Township. Fruit Ridge is closed down as far south as 14 Mile Road as emergency responders are on the scene.

A Michigan State Police trooper on the scene said that a westbound car was broadsided by a southbound truck. Both vehicles ended up overturned in a ditch.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt or how seriously.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

