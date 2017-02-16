Driver accused of hitting triathlete competent to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of fatally running down a triathlete is competent to stand trial, according to the state.

Benjamin VanderPloeg, 50, will likely stand trial in the spring on charges stemming from the Aug. 17 car-bicycle crash that killed 66-year-old Charles Driggers.

Witnesses said VanderPloeg was driving on Cannonsburg Road near Chauncey Avenue, northeast of Grand Rapids, when his car swerved into the bike lane and struck Driggers as he was training for an Iron Man triathlon.

Driggers, a cancer survivor, was thrown over the windshield. He and his bike landed several yards away. He died nine days later.

VanderPloeg has been charged with driving on a suspended license causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and being a fourth-time habitual offender. That increases a 15-year penalty to a maximum of life in prison.

VanderPloeg has a massive list of driving violations that has kept him from having a valid license for the better part of two decades. He also has multiple convictions for possession of drugs that led to time in prison as late as May 2014.

Thursday, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the State Forensic Center found the defendant competent to stand trial.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 where the results will be officially entered before a judge and a court date will likely be set barring any objections from the defense.

VanderPloeg remains in the Kent County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

