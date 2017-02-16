GR pastor ordered to stand for child sexual abuse charges

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pastor at a Grand Rapids church accused of trying to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex has been ordered to stand trial.
At a preliminary hearing, David Robert Diehl was bound over to circuit court on child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime charges.
Diehl was arrested in November 2016 after he responded to an undercover officer’s post on Grand Rapids Craiglist, which warned about a poster offering “sex with daughters.”
Michigan State Police say Diehl is a pastor at Church on Fire in Grand Rapids at the time of his arrest.
In November, MSP said there was no evidence of actual victims.